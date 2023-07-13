Free Legal Clinic – Hermits Peak Calif Canyon Fire

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and New Mexico Legal Aid Host a Free Legal Clinic for Those Affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire

New Mexico Legal Aid’s Volunteer Attorney Program is Providing Pro Bono Attorneys for this Event

Las Vegas, NM (STL.News) This Friday, July 14, 2023, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and New Mexico Legal Aid are hosting a free legal clinic for those who have been affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire.

Where: Highlands University, Student Union Building Ballroom; 800 National Ave., Las Vegas, NM 87701

When: Friday, July 14, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“The Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire devastated so many of our families, businesses, and communities,” said AG Torrez. “We are happy to be partnering with Legal Aid for this clinic and will continue to create events that provide New Mexicans with tailored resources to aid in their recovery. We have also created a dedicated team of advocates and attorneys who will be focused on this work for as long as it takes to help get these communities back on their feet.”

This free legal clinic will provide a number of pro bono attorneys available to answer questions, help explain and guide residents through important forms and provide other legal services as needed by attendees.

“We, the Volunteer Attorney Program and New Mexico Legal Aid as a whole want to help as many people as possible,” said Isabella Zayani, Pro Bono Coordinator for NMLA’s Volunteer Attorney Program. “That’s the point of all of our legal clinics and fairs. For this one, our focus is providing support and guidance to people who are seeking compensation for the losses they incurred.”

SOURCE: New Mexico Attorney General