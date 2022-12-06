Four Low-Cap Altcoins Erupt 104% or More in Just One Week Amid Crypto Market Doldrums – The Daily Hodl

Four under-the-radar altcoins are more than doubling their value within the past week despite the lingering uncertainty in the broader crypto markets.

One of the best-performing coins in the last seven days is Krypton DAO (KRD).

The native asset of the decentralized community Krypton DAO ascended from a weekly low of $0.38 on November 29th to a high of $0.91 today, shooting up over 139% in just seven days. KRD is still trading near its seven-day high at $0.90 at time of writing.

Another top performer this week is Magic (MAGIC), a token used to operate the decentralized video game Treasure. The crypto asset surged from a low of $0.26 on November 29th to a weekly high of $0.62 on December 4th, marking a climb of over 138% in less than a week. MAGIC has retraced since the posting of its seven-day high and is trading at $0.53 at time of writing.

Next up is Star Altas DAO (POLIS), the native governance token of a Solana (SOL)-built blockchain video game. POLIS rallied from a seven-day low of $0.21 on November 30th to a high of $0.46 on December 3rd, an increase of more than 119%. POLIS has also corrected from its high and is swapping hands at $0.37 at time of writing.

Another red-hot altcoin this week is BitMEX Token (BMEX), the utility coin of the crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX. BMEX rose over 104% this week from a low of $0.43 on November 29th to a high of $0.88 on December 5th. BMEX has given up some of its weekly gains and is switching hands for $0.62 at time of writing.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Color4260/Sensvector