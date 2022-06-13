Four-Count Federal Indictment Returned for Columbia Man For Possessing Firearms and Marijuana

(STL.News) A federal grand jury in Columbia returned a four-count indictment against Kenneth Archie, 41, of Columbia, for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges that Archie possessed a firearm after having previously been convicted of a prior felony on November 6, 2020. The indictment further alleges that Archie possessed a firearm after having previously been convicted of a prior felony, possessed a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessed a quantity of marijuana with the intent to distribute on June 14, 2021.

Archie faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine and is currently detained.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and City of Columbia Police Department. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lamar J. Fyall is prosecuting the case.

U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today