Fort Belknap Agency man Zachary Kendall sentenced for domestic abuse

(STL.News) – A Fort Belknap Agency man who admitted to being an habitual domestic abuse offender after beating his partner was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison and two years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Zachary Shawn Kendall, 27, pleaded guilty in November to domestic abuse by habitual offender.

U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

The prosecution said in court documents filed in the case that Kendall assaulted his intimate and dating partner in March 2019 on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. Kendall had a prior domestic violence conviction involving the same victim from an assault in January 2019 and a previous domestic violence conviction involving a different victim in 2012.

On March 31, 2019, tribal officers were dispatched to the couple’s residence, where Kendall was fighting with another man, whom he accused of having a relationship with the victim. Kendall also struck the victim multiple times in the face and body with his fists.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Cobell prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services.

