Former tribal police officer Mychal Thomas Damon admits child abuse on Fort Peck Reservation

(STL.News) – A Wolf Point man and former tribal police officer accused of touching a child’s genitals on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges, U.S. Attor#ney Kurt Alme said.

Mychal Thomas Damon, 28, pleaded guilty to felony child abuse. Damon faces a maximum five years in prison, a $50,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and set sentencing for June 18. Damon was detained.

The prosecution said in court records that the crime occurred in May 2018 when the victim, who was under the age of 14, and her mother spent the night at Damon’s house. During the night, the victim got up and sat with Damon on a recliner. Damon placed his hand inside the girl’s shorts and touched her in the genital area.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cassady Adams and Lori Suek are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and the Wolf Point Police Department.

