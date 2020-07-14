Former State Senator Wesley T. Bishop Sentenced For Making False Statement

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that today Wesley T. Bishop, age 52, of New Orleans was sentenced to 4 (four) years of probation, before U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry, for making a false statement, a crime punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment. BISHOP admitted to knowingly and willfully making a false, material statement to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) in connection with rental property that he owned. As explained by FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran, “Former State Senator Bishop made false statements on HUD paperwork which resulted in Bishop receiving a forgivable $188,000 loan under the “road home” program.”

Pursuant to the plea agreement, BISHOP has agreed to pay restitution of $188,000 to the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development, which administers the subject Small Rental Property Program on behalf of HUD. In addition to probation, BISHOP has been ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work and tireless efforts of the HUD Office of Inspector General and the FBI in investigating, and of Assistant United States Attorney Andre J. Lagarde in prosecuting this matter.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE