Former PNC Bank Employee Jasmine Parrish Pleads Guilty to Multiple Bank Robberies

(STL.News) – A former resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court related to a series of bank robberies that occurred in West Mifflin, McCandless, Penn Hills and Bloomfield, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Jasmine Parrish, 30, pleaded guilty to five counts before United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was informed that Parrish, a former employee of PNC bank, met her co-defendant, Donna Poremski, while the two worked together in the home-healthcare industry.

Parrish admitted, during her change of plea, that she and Poremski conspired together to commit three bank robberies on June 23, 2018, September 6, 2018, and October 18, 2018, and that she, additionally, drove a juvenile to the Liberty Avenue area and wrote the demand note for the juvenile to use to rob the PNC Bank located on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield, on November 21, 2018.

The Court was informed during the hearing that during the first bank robbery, on June 23, 2018, Parrish and Poremski entered the PNC Bank, located in West Mifflin, and attempted to conceal their identities by dressing in traditional Middle Eastern attire, including wearing hijabs that covered their faces. Additionally, Parrish carried a cane and wore a surgical mask over her face with a tube that connected to an oxygen tank. The women approached the teller station and handed one of the tellers a note as well as threatened that they had a bomb. The Court also was informed that Poremski was observed on surveillance footage brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, and that the two women then directed the bank employees to empty their cash drawers and enter the bank vault where he bank employees were forced to put the money into the suitcase. Parrish admitted that the women stole $61,124.00 from this bank.

Parrish admitted, in conjunction with her guilty plea, that during the second and third bank robberies, on September 6, 2018, and October 18, 2018, the two women wore disguises and that she entered the banks, located on McKnight Road in McCandless, and on Rodi Road in Penn Hills, to scope the bank out prior to Poremski entering the bank and robbing them.

During the September bank robbery, the Court was also informed that Poremski brandished what appeared to be a .9mm pistol and demanded money from the tellers. After obtaining the money from the teller’s cash drawer, Poremski directed the bank employees into the bank vault where the bank employees were forced to put money into Poremski’s bag. While the bank robbery was underway, Parrish was observed driving Poremski’s vehicle near the bank. Parrish admitted that the women stole $35,500.00 from this bank.

During the October bank robbery, the Court was further informed that Poremski demanded money from the tellers and threatened to use a firearm but never brandished one. Parrish admitted that the women stole $350.00 from this bank.

A total of $97,004.00 was taken from the West Mifflin, McCandless and Penn Hills PNC banks, during these robberies.

Parrish also admitted that she drove a juvenile to the Liberty Avenue area and wrote the demand note for the juvenile to use during a bank robbery at the PNC Bank located on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield, on November 21, 2018. The Court also was informed that this was the branch that Parrish had previously worked at and that while the juvenile gave one of the tellers the demand note, that she left the bank before obtaining any money.

Judge Fischer scheduled sentencing for July 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. As to each of the armed bank robbery counts, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 25 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000, or both. As to each of the unarmed bank robbery counts, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Additionally, the law provides for a minimum sentence of not less than five years in prison and up to life, a fine of $250,000, or both, for the conspiracy offense. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Parrish remains incarcerated pending sentencing.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, West Mifflin Borough Police Department, the McCandless Police Department, the Penn Hills Police Department and the City of Pittsburgh Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Superseding Indictment in this case.

