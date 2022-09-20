Former Donora Man Sentenced for Drug Conspiracies

Former Donora Man Sentenced for His Involvement in Two Drug Conspiracies
(STL.News) A former resident of Donora, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 66-1/2 months on his conviction of federal narcotics charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
Chief United States District Judge Mark R. Hornak imposed the sentence on Jamie Lightfoot, Sr., 51, currently incarcerated at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.
According to information presented to the court, Lightfoot Sr., even though incarcerated, remained involved in a drug conspiracy involving his son, Jamie Lightfoot, Sr., and other co-defendants. Lightfoot Sr. was also involved in a conspiracy to smuggle steroids into prison during his incarceration.
United States Attorney Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police, with assistance from the South Strabane Police Department, the Elizabeth Borough Police Department, the Penn Hills Police Department, and the Perryopolis Police Department, for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Lightfoot Sr.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
