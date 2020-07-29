Former Cemetery Owner Arminda Martin Sentenced For Defrauding Customers

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Arminda Martin, age 49, formerly of York County, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 28, 2020, to 12 months’ and one day imprisonment to be followed by two years of supervised release, by Chief District Court Judge John E. Jones, III, for conspiring to commit mail fraud. The sentence represents a downward adjustment of approximately 32 months to account for prison time that Martin has served for a related fraud scheme in Ohio.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Martin, along with her husband, Theodore Martin, owned and operated Suburban Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dover, Pennsylvania. The Martins previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud hundreds of their customers out of approximately $500,000. The Martins admitted that instead of applying customer payments to cemetery services and products, they embezzled the money for their own personal gain, including for gambling.

Theodore Martin was sentenced earlier this year to 13 months’ imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carlo D. Marchioli and Joseph J. Terz prosecuted the case.

