Former Ashley Borough Police Officer Mark Icker Sentenced To 15 Years’ Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Two Women

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a former Ashley Borough Police Officer, Mark Icker, age 30, was sentenced on July 24, 2020, by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 15 years’ imprisonment for violating the civil rights of two females in custody whom he sexually assaulted.

According U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Icker worked as a police officer for the Ashley Borough Police Department in December 2018. On December 3, 2018 and December 10, 2018, Icker, while acting under color of the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, willfully deprived two women of their liberty without due process of law, which includes the right to bodily integrity, by coercing the women into engaging in unwanted sexual contact with him.

“The lengthy sentence imposed in this case sends some very important messages,” said U.S. Attorney Freed. “First, that we will not stand for criminal behavior by predators hiding behind a badge. Second, that law enforcement at all levels in the Middle District Of Pennsylvania remains unified in our mission to protect our citizens no matter who the perpetrator is. Finally, and most important, that when brave survivors stand up to make their voices heard, we will pursue justice for them with whatever it takes. The outstanding work of the investigators in this case and the courage and grace of the victims cannot be overstated.”

“It is hard to comprehend why Mark Icker felt entitled to treat women this way,” said Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “In violating his victims’ bodies, he violated their civil rights. He betrayed not just his sworn oath, but his community and colleagues. We in law enforcement are granted significant authority in order to do our jobs and Icker misused those powers for his own sick gratification. We’re now gratified to see him held accountable.”

“No one is above the law least of all those trusted few who are depended upon to enforce it without fear or favor,” said District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis. “Our office will not hesitate to prosecute an officer who breaches this sacred trust, violates the law, and uses his badge as a tool to prey upon defenseless citizens particularly women. I want to thank U.S. Attorney David Freed and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Olshefski for their assistance in this case and helping to bring justice to Icker’s victims. While we cannot condemn all law enforcement for the actions of any individual, we also will not ignore misconduct within law enforcement ranks. We know that hundreds of Luzerne County police officers go out every day and protect us under the most intense scrutiny. Hopefully, this step makes it clear once again that crime victims and police officers can expect fair and impartial justice from this Office no matter the cost. The world is a safer place with Icker off the streets and behind bars. His criminal conduct does not cast a pall on the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect us.”

Judge Mannion also ordered Icker to comply with the Sexual Offender and Registration Notification Act (SORNA), a national system for the registration of sex offenders.

Icker was terminated from his position with the Ashley Borough P.D. in December 2018. Icker was also terminated from part-time positions he held with the Sugar Notch and Jessup Police Departments.

This case was investigated by the Scranton Office of the FBI – Philadelphia Division, and Detectives from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecution was assigned to Assistant United States Attorneys Michelle Olshefski and Jeffery St. John of the Middle District of Pennsylvania and Trial Attorney Shan Patel of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE