Fordham Real Estate Institute to Explore Real Estate’s Hottest Topic: PropTech

NEW YORK (STL.News) – The Fordham Real Estate Institute (REI) is pleased to announce that its first educational and networking event of the year will focus on one of the biggest trends impacting real estate today. Presented in conjunction with The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), PropTech 2020: Modernizing Real Estate Operations and Management will take place on Tues., Feb. 25 from 8:30 a.m.—10:30 a.m. at the University’s Lincoln Center Campus.

Event attendees will discover the most influential technology for streamlined real estate operations, energy optimization, space and utilities management, liability management and enhanced occupancy experiences, and leave with a 2020 vision for the future.

The breakfast event will kick-off with a keynote address from Sonu Panda, CEO of Prescriptive Data, developers of the world’s first operating system for the built environment. Following his remarks will be a thought-provoking panel moderated by Serge Reda, adjunct professor and chair of the Fordham REI Real Estate Development Curriculum Committee and Real Estate Development, Acquisitions & Due Diligence at Cedar Realty Trust. Reda will lead an inspiring discussion from some of the leading minds in this arena, including:

John Gilbert, COO/EVP, Rudin Management Company

Andrea Jang, COO, Ackman-Ziff

Laura Patel, Head of Strategic Accounts, Density, Inc.

Omri Stern, Founder & CEO, Jones

“PropTech is one of the most talked about topics in real estate and we are thrilled to partner with REBNY to host this important discussion,” Anthony R. Davidson, PhD, MBA, dean of Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies. “We are bringing together some of the leading experts on this topic who will provide invaluable insights to the real estate professional in attendance.”

PropTech 2020: Modernizing Real Estate Operations and Management will take place on Tues., Feb. 25, at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus (140 West 62nd Street, G76, New York, NY 10023). Registration for the event is $45. To register, visit http://www.fordham.edu/info/26670/real_estate_institute_events.

ABOUT THE FORDHAM REAL ESTATE INSTITUTE

The Fordham Real Estate Institute (REI) currently offers a Master of Science in Real Estate (MSRE), graduate certificates in real estate finance, development and construction management, and a comprehensive array of professional certificates in real estate and construction at its campuses in Manhattan and West Harrison, N.Y. Serving professionals and owners/investors of all stripes, the MSRE curriculum presents the essential elements of real estate finance, investment, development and management. The programs are developed and taught by leading industry practitioners and are centered on imparting real-world professional skill sets. Flexibility and convenience are program hallmarks as classes can be taken in-person, online, and at various paces. REI is a part of Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies. For more information, visit http://www.fordham.edu/realestate.