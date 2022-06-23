Floridians’ Tax Dollars Prohibited from Going to Corporations That Facilitate the Transport of Illegal Aliens into Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1808, which prohibits governmental entities, including state agencies and local governments, from contracting with common carriers who knowingly transport illegal aliens into Florida. Today, Governor DeSantis has directed the Department of Management Services (DMS) to immediately enter into rulemaking to implement the provisions of the new law. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has directed executive agencies to review all current contracts, notify all applicable vendors of the new law, and provide written communication to any vendors currently transporting illegal aliens into Florida that their contracts will not be renewed or amended unless they comply with Florida law.

“Floridians’ tax dollars should not go to corporations that facilitate the international human smuggling operation encouraged by the Biden administration,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I was proud to sign Senate Bill 1808 to protect our state from the effects of Biden’s Border Crisis.”

Senate Bill 1808 prohibits governmental entities, including state agencies, counties, municipalities, and other governmental authorities, from executing, amending, or renewing contracts with a person, firm, or corporation that transports a person into Florida knowing that the person is an illegal alien, unless it is to facilitate the detention, removal, or departure of the person from Florida or the United States.

Effective October 1, 2022, all contracts, including grant agreements and economic incentive programs, between governmental entities and common carriers or contracted carriers must include an attestation that the carrier will comply with the new law and a provision for termination of the contract for cause if the carrier violates the new law. Governor DeSantis has directed DMS to immediately develop by rule a common carrier and contracted carrier attestation form.

On Friday, June 17, 2022, Governor DeSantis announced additional actions Florida is taking to protect Floridians from Biden’s Border Crisis, including signing Senate Bill 1808. More on that announcement can be found here.