Florida Woman Held on $20M Bond in THC Distribution Case

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – October 24, 2026 (STL.News) A Florida woman accused of participating in a nationwide THC distribution operation involving tens of millions of dollars in sales has been ordered held on approximately $20 million in bond following an investigation into alleged illegal drug trafficking, organized fraud and money laundering.

Casey Anne Smith, 41, of Boynton Beach, appeared in a Palm Beach County courtroom Friday, October 23, as prosecutors presented allegations involving Not Your Bakery LLC, a Delray Beach-based business that investigators contend distributed highly concentrated THC products across state lines while reporting substantially less revenue to Florida tax authorities than financial records indicated.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigation examined a distribution network involving warehouses in Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas, according to published reports describing the criminal complaint and supporting investigative records.

Authorities allege that the business generated millions of dollars through the sale and shipment of THC products marketed as hemp-derived merchandise, despite laboratory findings indicating that certain products exceeded legal THC concentration limits.

Smith, identified in investigative documents as a former company executive and minority owner, faces 12 felony counts involving alleged financial crimes, controlled substances, and conspiracy.

The charges remain allegations. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Florida – Investigators Trace Millions in THC Sales

According to investigative findings reported by BocaNewsNow.com and other Florida news organizations, authorities examined financial records showing approximately $16.9 million in net deposits during 2024 and another $21 million during 2025.

Those figures represent nearly $38 million in combined deposits over two years.

However, investigators allege that the company reported approximately $2.6 million in gross sales for 2024 and $3.3 million for 2025 on Florida sales tax filings.

The discrepancy became a significant component of the investigation.

Authorities contend that the company and affiliated businesses used financial transactions to conceal or distribute proceeds from unlawful controlled-substance sales.

A forensic financial examination reportedly identified approximately $32 million in suspected criminal proceeds.

Importantly, the financial figures cited in the investigation represent different accounting measures. Bank deposits do not necessarily equal gross sales, and neither figure alone establishes criminal conduct. Prosecutors must demonstrate the alleged violations through admissible evidence.

The allegations nevertheless raise substantial questions about how the business recorded sales, transferred funds, and represented its activities to regulators.

Florida – THC Products Allegedly Shipped Nationwide

Not Your Bakery LLC allegedly operated an online sales and distribution business offering THC-related products, including vape cartridges, gummies, and concentrated cannabis products.

Investigators identified merchandise sold under the Jelly brand and examined shipments originating from company-associated facilities.

The business reportedly maintained operations in Delray Beach, Florida, and Edmond, Oklahoma, with additional warehouse activity identified in Texas.

According to the investigative accounts, law enforcement agencies intercepted or seized thousands of pounds of merchandise connected to the operation.

One shipment involving approximately 1,100 pounds of THC hemp products was intercepted in Oklahoma, according to WPBF’s reporting.

Investigators also documented other shipments that allegedly contained products marketed or labeled as conventional merchandise.

Authorities believe the distribution network extended beyond Florida and reached customers in multiple states.

The interstate nature of the alleged operation is significant because hemp and cannabis products are regulated under overlapping federal and state laws, with substantial differences in what products may legally be sold, possessed, or transported.

Undercover Purchases Raised Questions About THC Levels

A critical element of the investigation involved undercover purchases of products advertised through the company’s online business.

According to published descriptions of the probable cause affidavit, investigators purchased several products in February 2025 and submitted them for laboratory analysis.

Testing reportedly showed that certain products contained delta-9 THC concentrations exceeding 1%, substantially above the 0.3% threshold generally used to distinguish hemp from marijuana under federal law.

The results formed part of the basis for allegations that the company was distributing controlled substances rather than products qualifying as lawful hemp.

However, the legal classification of cannabis-derived products can depend on the substance, its composition, the applicable testing standard, and the laws of the jurisdiction involved.

An allegation that a product exceeded a particular concentration limit does not, by itself, resolve every legal issue in the case.

Prosecutors must establish that the specific products involved violated the laws underlying the charges.

Former Executive Faces Financial Crime Allegations

Smith’s alleged role in the company is central to the criminal proceedings.

Investigators identify her as a former financial executive and minority owner of Not Your Bakery LLC.

She reportedly held a 10% ownership interest before separating from the company in July 2026.

Authorities allege that financial transactions involving Smith and affiliated business entities were connected to the company’s operations.

Investigative documents reportedly identify BKBillie LLC, a company associated with Smith, among the entities examined during the financial investigation.

The criminal allegations include money laundering involving more than $100,000, organized fraud involving more than $50,000, controlled-substance sales, maintaining property connected to alleged drug activity, and use of a communications device to facilitate a felony.

Related conspiracy allegations account for additional counts.

Investigators also reportedly recovered correspondence concerning Smith’s departure from the company.

A draft letter attributed to Smith referenced concerns about management decisions involving products she considered unlawful.

That correspondence could become relevant to questions about her knowledge, responsibilities, and participation in the alleged activity.

The existence of such correspondence does not independently establish guilt or innocence.

Defense Attorney Disputes Smith’s Role

During Friday’s court appearance, Smith’s attorney challenged the prosecution’s portrayal of her involvement.

According to WPBF, the defense argued that other individuals primarily ran the business and made decisions about manufacturing and distribution.

The attorney characterized Smith’s work as largely financial and administrative, involving vendor payments and the distribution of company funds.

The defense also disputed the bond amount prosecutors sought, arguing for a substantially lower figure.

Those arguments highlight a potentially important issue for the criminal case: whether prosecutors can establish that Smith knowingly participated in unlawful drug distribution and related financial transactions, rather than merely performing administrative duties for the business.

Financial responsibility within a company does not automatically establish knowledge of criminal conduct.

Conversely, investigators may seek to demonstrate knowledge or intent through financial records, electronic communications, ownership arrangements and other evidence.

Those questions remain unresolved and will be determined through the legal process.

Judge Sets Bond at More Than $20 Million

The court’s bond decision is one of the case’s most striking developments.

According to CBS12, the judge imposed a combined bond of $20.03 million across Smith’s 12 felony counts.

Four counts carried bonds of $4 million each, two carried bonds of $2 million each, and the remaining six carried bonds of $5,000 each.

The court also imposed conditions governing any potential release, including GPS monitoring, surrender of her passport, and restrictions on contact with co-defendants.

The court also imposed a financial-source requirement, commonly called a Nebbia condition. Such a condition requires documentation establishing the legitimate source of money or collateral offered to secure release.

That requirement is particularly relevant in a prosecution involving allegations that substantial business proceeds originated from illegal activity.

The unusually high bond does not determine guilt. Bond decisions address pretrial release and the conditions a court considers appropriate under applicable law.

Smith’s defense argued that a bond closer to $200,000 would be more appropriate.

The judge declined to adopt that position.

Investigators Identify Other Individuals

The investigation also identifies three other individuals allegedly associated with the company’s operations.

They are Michael Carey Ives, 33; Hassan Mohamed Soueid, 33; and Jonathan Enaldo Zelaya, 31.

According to BocaNewsNow.com’s review of the probable cause affidavit, investigators examined the men’s alleged roles in company operations, financial transactions, and product distribution.

At the time of that report, the available court records did not establish that the three men had been arrested.

Their identification in investigative documents should not be interpreted as proof of criminal wrongdoing.

Authorities also reportedly examined electronic communications involving company management and the movement of funds after a financial institution closed company accounts over concerns about suspicious activity.

Investigators allege that proceeds were transferred among various business entities and personal accounts.

The investigation includes proposed forfeiture of valuable property, including vehicles, a boat, and real estate.

Assets identified in the affidavit include a Boynton Beach residence valued at approximately $1.225 million and a Pompano Beach condominium valued at approximately $1 million.

Asset forfeiture allegations are subject to separate legal requirements and do not establish that the property was purchased with criminal proceeds.

Case Highlights Regulatory Challenges in THC Industry

The prosecution comes amid continuing legal and regulatory scrutiny of businesses selling hemp-derived intoxicating products.

Federal law distinguishes hemp from marijuana partly through THC concentration standards, but state regulations may impose additional requirements on manufacturing, testing, packaging, distribution and retail sales.

Products advertised as hemp-derived are not automatically lawful simply because they originate from hemp plants.

Businesses must comply with applicable rules governing the finished product and the jurisdictions where products are sold.

The allegations involving Not Your Bakery illustrate how investigators may examine product testing, shipping records, financial transactions, and business ownership together when determining whether a company operated within legal boundaries.

The case also raises broader questions about oversight of online cannabis-related commerce, particularly when products move through several states with different regulatory systems.

What Happens Next?

Smith’s prosecution is expected to rely on extensive financial documentation, laboratory testing, business communications, and interstate shipment records.

The defense may challenge prosecutors’ interpretation of financial transactions, Smith’s knowledge of company activities, and the legal classification of the products involved.

Prosecutors must prove each criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

As of October 24, 2026, the available reporting does not establish a trial date or final resolution of the allegations.

The investigation remains significant because of the amount of money involved, the alleged nationwide distribution network, and the substantial bond imposed by the court.

For now, Smith remains accused, not convicted, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence throughout the proceedings.