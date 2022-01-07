Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $3.5 Million for Wastewater System Improvements in Lake Butler

LAKE BUTLER, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $3.5 million has been awarded to the City of Lake Butler in Union County through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program. Funding will be used to make critical improvements to the city’s wastewater collection and pumping system to further mitigate damage to the city’s infrastructure from future storms.

“My administration is dedicated to supporting projects that improve infrastructure, increase hurricane preparedness and elevate our rural communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This investment in Lake Butler will benefit the entire community’s residents, businesses and surrounding natural resources.”

The program, administered by DEO, allows local governments to develop large-scale infrastructure projects to make communities more resilient to future disasters. In the City of Lake Butler, this multi-year and multi-phased wastewater collection system repair and replacement will improve and harden a master pump station, wastewater force main and provide emergency generators for six pump stations.

“Making investments in Florida’s infrastructure helps prepare communities like Lake Butler for unpredictable disasters,” said Secretary Dane Eagle of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). “I am proud to stand with Governor DeSantis as he continues to ensure a resilient future for our state and future generations.”

The proposed improvements to these critical facilities will help ensure that the sanitary sewer collection system and pumping system remain fully operational during severe weather events, natural disasters and prevent future wastewater spills. Roughly 1,785 residents of Lake Butler will benefit from these projects.

Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters. The Department is the Governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) long-term recovery funds awarded to the state. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.