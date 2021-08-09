Florida SU: Bobby Bowden to Lie in Honor at FL Historic Capitol

Legendary Former Florida State University Head Football Coach Bobby Bowden to Lie in Honor at Florida Historic Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Bobby Bowden, the legendary former head football coach at Florida State University (FSU), will Lie in Honor at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M., to allow the public to pay respects.

“Coach Bobby Bowden was a truly great man and legendary Floridian,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Beyond his historic success on the football field, where he built a dominating football program, he prepared his players to be leaders in their communities and his influence on generations of young men can be seen through the great and far-reaching impacts they have made. Above all, he lived his life guided by a strong and unwavering faith in God, dedication to his family and service to his community. The legacy he leaves behind is unsurpassed, and may he rest in peace.”

Bobby Bowden put FSU football on the map, transforming the program into a college football powerhouse. During his time at Florida State, Bowden led FSU to national championships in 1993 and 1999, as well as twelve Atlantic Coast Conference championships once FSU joined the conference in 1991, and he is the second winningest coach in college football history. Additionally, Coach Bowden led FSU to 14 consecutive season top-5 finishes from 1987 until 2000, setting a record that doubled the record of the closest program.

The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.