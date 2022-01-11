Florida Lottery – Sonia Morrison claimed $1 million prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Sonia Morrison, 58, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Morrison purchased her winning ticket from Sierra Auto Center Inc., located at 331 23rd Street in Miami Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.