Florida Lottery – Sonia Morrison claimed $1 million prize

January 11, 2022
Maryam Shah

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery  announces that Sonia Morrison, 58, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.  She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Morrison purchased her winning ticket from Sierra Auto Center Inc., located at 331 23rd Street in Miami Beach.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.