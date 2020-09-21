Florida Lottery: Curtis Beadle of Pompano Beach Claims $1,000 A Week For Life

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News)- The Florida Lottery announces that Curtis Beadle, 56, of Pompano Beach, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize in the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE®, from the June 24, 2020 drawing using a secured drop box located at the West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.00.

Beadle purchased his winning CASH4LIFE Quick Pick ticket from Valero, located at 2699 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning CASH4LIFE ticket.

This popular multi-state game offers two lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. Florida is the ninth state to join CASH4LIFE.

