Florida Lottery Celebrates National Lottery Week

The Florida Lottery Celebrates The Fourth Annual National Lottery Week

~ A Celebration of All Things Lottery and Contributions to Communities ~

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery (Lottery), in collaboration with Lotteries across North America, announces the week of July 17-23 as the fourth annual observance of Lottery Week–a celebration of Lotteries across the country in acknowledgement of their collective contributions to education and the communities they serve.

“We are always proud to join our industry colleagues to celebrate this week focused on the positive impacts Lotteries have on the communities we serve,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “In Florida, our mission is focused on funding educational opportunities that lead to brighter futures for students, their families, and the neighborhoods in which they reside. We believe education is key to changing the trajectory of students’ lives and we are privileged to know our efforts benefit all facets of education in the great state of Florida.”

During this week, the Lottery is highlighting the ways in which it gives back to Florida communities from the Panhandle to the Keys. Focuses include contributions to education, recognizing dedicated retailers, highlighting winners, encouraging responsible gaming practices, and bringing awareness to the economic impact the Lottery has on Florida.

Approximately 99 percent of Lottery revenue is reinvested back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers, and contributions to education. Only one percent is used for Lottery operations, making Florida one of the most efficient Lotteries in the country.