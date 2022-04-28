Florida Governor Signs Ten Bills & Vetoes One Bill

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills and Vetoes One Bill
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- CS/HB 375 – Structural Engineering Recognition Program for Professional Engineers
- CS/HB 481 – Temporary Underground Power Panels
- CS/CS/HB 1411 – Floating Solar Facilities
- SB 350 – Procedures for Petitions for Utility Rate Relief
- SB 442 – Powers of Land Authorities
- CS/CS/SB 882 – Inventories of Critical Wetlands
- SB 1186 – Agritourism
- CS/CS/SB 1432 – Vessel Anchoring
- CS/CS/SB 1474 – Online Training for Private Security Officers
- SB 7036 – Lifeline Telecommunications Service
The Governor vetoed the following bill:
- CS/CS/HB 741 – Net Metering
For the transmittal letter, click here and here.
For the veto letter, click here.