Florida Governor Signs Ten Bills & Vetoes One Bill

April 28, 2022
Maryam Shah

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills and Vetoes One Bill

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • CS/HB 375 – Structural Engineering Recognition Program for Professional Engineers
  • CS/HB 481 – Temporary Underground Power Panels
  • CS/CS/HB 1411 – Floating Solar Facilities
  • SB 350 – Procedures for Petitions for Utility Rate Relief
  • SB 442 – Powers of Land Authorities
  • CS/CS/SB 882 – Inventories of Critical Wetlands
  • SB 1186 – Agritourism
  • CS/CS/SB 1432 – Vessel Anchoring
  • CS/CS/SB 1474 – Online Training for Private Security Officers
  • SB 7036 – Lifeline Telecommunications Service

The Governor vetoed the following bill:

  • CS/CS/HB 741 – Net Metering

For the transmittal letter, click here and  here.

For the veto letter, click here.