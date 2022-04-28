Florida Governor Signs Ten Bills & Vetoes One Bill

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills and Vetoes One Bill

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/HB 375 – Structural Engineering Recognition Program for Professional Engineers

CS/HB 481 – Temporary Underground Power Panels

CS/CS/HB 1411 – Floating Solar Facilities

SB 350 – Procedures for Petitions for Utility Rate Relief

SB 442 – Powers of Land Authorities

CS/CS/SB 882 – Inventories of Critical Wetlands

SB 1186 – Agritourism

CS/CS/SB 1432 – Vessel Anchoring

CS/CS/SB 1474 – Online Training for Private Security Officers

SB 7036 – Lifeline Telecommunications Service

The Governor vetoed the following bill:

CS/CS/HB 741 – Net Metering

For the transmittal letter, click here and here.

For the veto letter, click here.