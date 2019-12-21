Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida’s Historic Low Unemployment Rate

Florida Ending 2019 With Continued Positive Economic Indicators and Investments for the Future

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to a low 3.1 percent, a historic low, recorded only twice in more than 40 years and the first time since March 2006. Also, in November, the labor force increased for the sixth consecutive month. Over the year, Florida businesses created 201,700 private-sector jobs and the state’s annual private-sector job growth rate of 2.6 percent continues to outpace the national job growth rate of 1.6 percent.

“Florida continued to experience positive economic indicators throughout 2019, including a consistently low unemployment rate,” said Governor DeSantis. “Though we have had a successful year, the state of Florida will not rest on our laurels. My administration is committed to the success of this state and all Floridians. Moving forward, I will continue to prioritize investments in Florida’s workforce and infrastructure to provide continued opportunities for our communities to be resilient and prepared for the future.”

In 2019, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-31, declaring his commitment to workforce development in Florida by challenging state agency leadership to put Florida on course to become the national leader in workforce education by 2030. This administration is focused on making workforce development a priority. Governor DeSantis’ Bolder, Brighter, Better Future Budget invests $25 million in key workforce development initiatives at the Florida Department of Education.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has worked with the Florida Talent Development Council on creating a strategic plan that develops a coordinated, data-driven, statewide approach to meeting Florida’s needs for a 21st-century workforce that employers and educators use as part of Florida’s talent supply system. These are just a few of the investments this administration has made to focus on creating the perfect conditions for building a talented workforce for Florida’s future.

Governor DeSantis also included repairing and replacing critical infrastructure damaged from Hurricanes Irma and Michael in his budget proposal to not only improve our resiliency to future storms, but it will also support growth in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities.

Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested the Florida Legislature fund the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to provide funding for job training and public infrastructure projects that support growth and employment in Florida.

“Today’s announcement is continued proof that Governor DeSantis’ focus on creating a smart regulatory environment and keeping taxes low is working and Florida’s residents, businesses and communities are benefiting,” said Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Ken Lawson. “Maintaining business-friendly policies, investing in Florida’s infrastructure and developing a workforce for the 21st century makes sense, and businesses throughout the nation are paying attention.”

Other positive economic indicators include: