Florida Governor – Jean R. Macean was an Illegal Immigrant

Man Who Brutally Murdered Daytona Beach Couple During Bike Week was an Illegal Immigrant with Multiple Prior Drug Charges

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Biden Administration’s dangerous immigration policies, as well as the soft on crime policies of the 9th Circuit State Attorney’s Office (Orange and Osceola counties), have once again resulted in the needless deaths of innocent Floridians. On March 10, 2022, a man named Jean R. Macean, a citizen of Haiti and an illegal immigrant, was taken into custody for the murder of Terry and Brenda Aultman and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Macean had previously been arrested in Orange County prior to the murders, but the charges were inexplicably dropped by the State Attorney’s Office under former State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young described these killings as “one of the most vicious attacks I’ve ever seen in my 20 years.”

“Floridians should not be subject to the reckless open border policies that the Biden Administration is imposing on this country,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These policies are deadly — we also need answers as to why the State Attorney’s Office dropped charges against the defendant.”

Macean was previously arrested in Orange County in 2019 on multiple drug related charges involving cocaine, meth and marijuana. Those charges were dropped by the State Attorney’s Office, under former State Attorney Aramis Ayala on February 10, 2020, for unknown reasons.

The Aultmans suffered at the hands of an illegal immigrant due to open border policies that are failing our citizens. The Biden Administration announced a new Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti last year, a reversal of the policy of the previous administration. The policy allowed Macean to stay in the country.

In September 2021, Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order 21-223 declaring the Biden Border Crisis. Following that, the Governor and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that the Attorney General had filed an amended complaint challenging President Joe Biden’s unlawful catch and release policy called “Parole + Alternatives to Detention,” which allowed for the release of illegal immigrants who are apprehended in at the southern border.

In addition to this horrific murder, on October 7, 2021, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, a 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Honduras was arrested for the murder of a man in Jacksonville. Ulloa had crossed the U.S. border illegally, posing as an unaccompanied minor, before making his way to Florida.