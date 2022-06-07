Florida Governor Appoints Pat Ivey as Interim Sheriff

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Pat Ivey as Interim Sheriff to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Pat Ivey as Interim Sheriff to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Pat Ivey

Ivey was previously the Undersheriff for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He has been serving the City of Jacksonville for over 25 years, including time spent in Investigations as the Commanding Officer in Robbery, Homicide, Cold Case, Traffic Homicide, Auto Theft and Missing Persons. As Undersheriff, Ivey was involved in all of the agency’s operations; leading the more than 3,000 employees in the mission to serve and protect the community.