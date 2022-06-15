Florida Governor Announces Community Planning Projects

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Nearly $1.5 Million in Awards to Assist with Community Planning Projects

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $1.5 million in awards to assist Florida communities with community planning projects through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) and the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant programs. Funding for these programs is allocated by the Florida Legislature and administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). CPTA grants allow counties, cities, and regional planning councils to plan and develop strategies for economic development, protecting environmentally sensitive areas, and assist with disaster recovery and resiliency planning. RIF grants facilitate the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities that will encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

“These awards will help communities across the state create plans for infrastructure improvements, create jobs, and strengthen their economic resiliency,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Ensuring the success of our state’s small and rural communities is at the heart of the work my administration carries out every day.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO continues to make valuable, strategic investments in communities across the state,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “We will work closely with the communities receiving awards to meet their planning needs and help prepare them for future economic development opportunities.”

Funding is awarded to the following community through the RIF grant program:

City of Apalachicola ($147,000) – to evaluate the existing water supply and treatment facilities, and provide alternatives and recommendations to improve the city’s potable water quality.

Funding is awarded to the following communities through the CPTA grant program:

Apalachee Regional Planning Council ($56,000) – to initiate a regional broadband planning project to unify and guide broadband planning and implementation efforts in Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.