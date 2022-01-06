Florida Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of James A. “Jim” Glisson

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Florida Senator Dr. James A. “Jim” Glisson

FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis ordered to fly Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Florida Senator Dr. James A. “Jim” Glisson.

Dr. James A. “Jim” Glisson passed away in the Fall of 2021. Glisson was born on January 6, 1939, in Jackson County, Florida. Before serving in the Florida Legislature, he became a Chiropractor in 1962 and served in the Georgia Army National Guard. Glisson represented District 33 in the Florida House of Representatives from 1968 until 1972 and represented District 11 in the Florida Senate from 1973 until 1978. During his time in the Florida House, Glisson served on the Commerce and Elections Committees. As a Florida Senator, he sponsored legislation establishing a state holiday honoring Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. He later served as chairman of the Florida State Board of Chiropractic Medicine. Glisson will be remembered for his service to our state as a prominent citizen, doctor, representative, and senator.

To honor the memory of former Florida Senator Dr. James A. “Jim” Glisson and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Lake County Courthouse in Tavares, Florida, the City Hall of Umatilla, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, January 6, 2022.