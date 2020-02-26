Florida Attorney General Highlights One Year of Back the Blue

(STL.News) – On the one-year anniversary of the Attorney General’s Back the Blue Campaign, Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting the success of the initiative that honors law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations going above and beyond to support law enforcement. Shortly after taking office, Attorney General Moody wanted to foster support for law enforcement and created the Back the Blue Award to recognize exceptional efforts of those backing the law enforcement community, including law enforcement officers who go above and beyond their daily duties to forge trust within the communities they serve. Attorney General Moody has now presented more than 20 Back the Blue Awards over the past year to outstanding Floridians across the state.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Supporting our law enforcement is extremely important to me and one of my favorite parts of serving as Florida’s Attorney General is the daily partnerships with all of our great law enforcement agencies. Over the past year of presenting Back the Blue Awards, I have met extraordinary people that represent our law enforcement community with the highest regards, as well as, organizations and citizens exemplifying unwavering support for our law enforcement agencies. I love presenting these awards and I can’t wait to honor many, many more Floridians in the future.”

One year ago, today, Attorney General Moody presented the first Back the Blue Award to a 10 year-old-boy from Winter Springs who runs a mile for every law enforcement officer lost in the line of duty. Since then, the Attorney General has presented awards to Florida sheriff deputies, police officers, highway troopers, organizations and citizens. The Attorney General even presented awards to two K9s who helped rescue a three year-old-boy. Most recently, the Attorney General presented a Back the Blue Award to a Tallahassee Police Officer who co-authored a book focused on supporting mental health for first responders.

