Florence: William Freddy Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

Boone County Man, William Freddy Jackson Sentenced to 280 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) A Florence, Ky., man, William Freddy Jackson, 43, was sentenced to 280 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, with a prior conviction for a serious drug felony.

According to Jackson’s plea agreement, he was the subject of a domestic violence call to law enforcement, on January 24, 2021. Law enforcement then found Jackson in possession of 45.8 grams of fentanyl. Jackson admitted to possession the fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

Jackson had previously been convicted of two serious drug felonies. Jackson was convicted of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine on two separate occasions.

Jackson pleaded guilty in February 2022.

Under federal law, Jackson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for eight years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Kent Kleinschmidt, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Detroit Filed Office; and Chief Tom Grau, Florence Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and Florence Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Bracke.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today