Florence, South Carolina; Brian Thomas Huey and other Defendants Arrested on Federal Drug Conspiracy and Firearms Charges out of Chesterfield County

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced today that a joint team of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 10 individuals who have all been charged in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine trafficking operations like this are a danger to our communities,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “In spite of the challenges faced during the pandemic, federal, state, and local law enforcement partners continue to diligently work together to make our communities safe by targeting drug trafficking operations. I commend the excellent work of all law enforcement who took part in this case. Our hard-working law enforcement partners make cases like this possible.”

“Investigations like these should remind criminals in Chesterfield County, and elsewhere, who flood the drug market with methamphetamine that DEA and its law enforcement partners will ultimately destroy their meth-trafficking activities,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta Field Division.

“The sale of illicit drugs is a continuous problem in Chesterfield County,” said James Dixon, Chesterfield County Sheriff. “The arrest of these 10 defendants is a positive effort in diminishing drug dealing in Chesterfield County. I would like to thank all the listed agencies for their hours of work expended to arrest and prosecute these defendants.”

The following defendants have been arrested and arraigned on an indictment for charges related to their alleged roles in the drug conspiracy:

Michael Gary Pruitt, a/k/a “White Mike,” 30, of Kershaw, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment. He is also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, each of which carries a potential penalty of at least five years, consecutive to any other penalty imposed.

Brian Thomas Huey, 47, of Mount Croghan, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Matthew Sidney McIntyre, 31, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Christopher Kent McClain, 49, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Christopher Jacob McClain, a/k/a “White Boy,” 29, of Pageland, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Franklin Lee Laney, Jr., a/k/a “Pops,” 42, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Ridge Steven Oliver, a/k/a “Stevie,” 55, of Ruby, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Jonathan Ray Gordon, a/k/a “Jon G,” 37, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

William Chester Miles, a/k/a “Bug,” 31, of Lancaster, is charged in the conspiracy with 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Sheila Ann Hicks, 47, of Pageland, is charged in the conspiracy with 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Cheraw Police Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Hartsville Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, and Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Assistant United States Attorneys Lauren Hummel and Everett McMillian are prosecuting the case.

The United States Attorney stated that all charges against these defendants are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE