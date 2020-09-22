Flood Warning: Parts of South Carolina

Floor warning for parts of South Carolina announced by the National Weather Service

(STL.News) The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina… Waccamaw At Conway affecting Horry County. Black At Kingstree affecting Williamsburg County. For the Waccamaw River…including Above Conway, Conway, Aiw At old Hwy 544 At Socastee, Freeland, Longs…Minor flooding is forecast. For the Black River…including Kingstree…Minor flooding is

forecast.

The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning…The Flood Warning continues for the Waccamaw At Conway.

Until Wednesday morning.

At 8:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.0 feet.

Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 11.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet, Water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.

