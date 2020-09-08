Flint man Kenneth Martines Wins $2,500 a Week for Life Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Flint man is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $2,500 a week for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cash For Life instant game.

Kenneth Martines, 63, bought his winning ticket at the Khouris Market, located at 3239 Davison Road in Flint.

“I’ve been an avid Lottery player and have always enjoyed the Cash For Life games,” said Martines. “Winning is pretty incredible and so life changing! I’ll be able to get some fun toys that I have always wanted!”

Martines visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.8 million rather than annual payments of $130,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

Players have won more than $8 million playing $2,500 a Week Cash For Life, which launched in July. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $2,500 a week for life. More than $34 million in prizes remain, including two $2,500 a week for life prizes and 18 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE