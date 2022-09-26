First Product From Finity Touch’s Future Ecosystem Officially Launched

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Finity Touch will surprise the crypto community with its unique features and an already large but growing ecosystem.

The team of Finity Touch is happy to present Finity Skills. Finity Skills is the first product of the Finity Touch Ecosystem, which will be available in October 2022. What makes this news even more extraordinary is that the company started the development of the product just in the summer. The amount and quality of the information invested in the product are exceptional. The team understands the value of knowledge about crypto and the Web 3.0 sphere, especially with the oncoming Bitcoin halving.

Finity Skills offers users more than just learning blockchain and the cryptocurrency market from scratch. After completing their education, some students will receive employment opportunities. The educational process is entirely online for their convenience.

This product is suitable not only for crypto entrepreneurs planning to launch their projects during the next bull market cycle but also for crypto enthusiasts and traders. During the first several months, the reduced course price will be available for everyone; however, by the end of 2022, with the development of a platform, prices will rise.

And more products are coming soon!

Stay tuned for some new unique products:

NFT PeopleX is an interactive NFT collection for future access to the Play-to-Earn game Planex Land with the most realistic economic model. By being an owner of such NFT, users automatically enter a Finity Token private sale whitelist.

Finity Pay is an online cryptocurrency exchange that the Finity Touch team will integrate into every ecosystem product. By concluding the strategic partnerships, it will also become a part of other industry-leading crypto projects. For example, users could use Visa and Mastercard to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, and many bonuses and even airdrops of project tokens!

Finity Token is a crypto token of the project and the primary payment mechanism of the Finity Touch ecosystem that ensures the development of all products. It is deflationary and programmed to grow together with ecosystem development, based on the Binance Smart Chain.

Planex Land is the first play-to-earn blockchain game with a complete business cycle which, according to developers, can change the perception of the GameFi sector. Users can create their avatars and live their life in the metaverse. First come, first served, so stay in touch, and don’t forget to check the news on the official Finity Touch website or social media.

By merging all parts of the ecosystem, developers plan to achieve effortless fiat deposits, seamless exchanges and payments. This way, many developers would attract new customers who have never used cryptocurrencies. As a result, the market is enormous, and the team of Finity Skills have a desire to scale the crypto market by providing simple but, at the same time, cutting-edge products.

By the end of 2022, the world will witness the launch of several new crypto products. That is somewhat encouraging, considering how rarely this happens during the bear market, and this makes the release of Finity Skills, an educational product of such scale, even more valuable. Let’s hope the company releases all other products in the planned time, thus attracting new members to the crypto community.

Source: TopoftheWorld.ai Blockchain Marketing Lab.

Contacts us via contact@topoftheworld.ai to promote your brand.

This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons