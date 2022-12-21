First London fine for catcalling dished out after undercover operation



The first fine for catcalling has been issued to a man in London during an undercover operation. Redbridge council used powers designed to clamp down on antisocial behaviour to slap the man with a £100 penalty on Friday night. The council said its enforcement officers saw the woman being harassed in Ilford town centre while they were conducting a covert operation with the help of Metropolitan Police detectives. The officers detained the man and fined him for sexual harassment using the council’s Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to enforce against catcalling. Redbridge said it is the first authority in London to use the powers for that purpose and he will have to pay the penalty within 28 days or face court. Read MoreRedbridge council leader Jas Athwal said: “We are the first Council in London using our Public Space Protection Order to enforce against catcalling and harassment. “We’re supporting covert police operations in the borough to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.“This fine is a strong start and will serve as a statement of intent. We will not tolerate harassment of women and girls and will target those men who do not heed this warning. We’re reclaiming our streets for our local communities and ending the culture of misogyny that starts with harassment and escalates to violence.” The PSPO was originally installed in Redbridge in a crackdown on kerb crawling. There have been calls for tougher laws to tackle catcalling and other forms of public sexual harassment following a number of high profile attacks on women. These include law graduate Zara Aleena who was sexually assaulted and murdered in Ilford . The attacks have prompted thousands of women to share their stories of everyday sexual harassment on the streets. PSPOs make certain anti social activities within a mapped area prosecutable. In London, councils have used the powers to crackdown on noisy supercars, while Ealing town hall created buffer zones around abortion clinics in the borough using a PSPO.