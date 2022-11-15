Financial centres: Paris powers past liquid, disliked London

London has lost its crown as the biggest stock market in Europe — and to Paris, not Germany. Some Britons have reacted with pearl-clutching horror. Understandably so. UK equities have de-rated sharply. And the French capital has always been London’s pushiest European financial rivalBut Paris’s market capitalisation of $2.8tn only tells part of the story. And both exchanges pale in comparison with the performance of the New York juggernaut.UK stocks have performed poorly, it is true. The FTSE 100 index is up less than 10 per cent since November 2016, compared with about 45 per cent for the Cac 40. UK equities trade below book value, according to research by broker Panmure Gordon. That implies a steep discount to their 30-year average of 1.8 times. That is less of a negative judgment on UK plc than you might think. Both markets are dominated by global giants. About 76 per cent of revenues of UK-listed companies originate overseas, according to an analysis of the MSCI IMI index by Schroders. For France, the figure is more than 80 per cent UK-listed companies are set to grow less than European counterparts, says Panmure Gordon. Sectoral reasons help explain why. Well over a quarter of the French market are consumer goods companies — think LVMH, Hermès and L’Oréal. They are expected to have a good crisis. The UK hosts a lot of cyclical miners, though not the world’s largest, BHP of Australia, which recently scrapped its dual listing.Market value is only one metric, however. Free float is a better measure of the investable market. On this front, French companies score poorly. LVMH is worth a chunky €354bn. But subtract the stake held by billionaire owner Bernard Arnault, and its free float is half that. Add up the stakes of companies that are actually available for institutional investors to trade, and London nudges ahead. While London remains a much bigger centre for international finance than Paris, neither city has any room for complacency. The US stock market — now worth $40tn — is beating everyone into a cocked hat.The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Please tell us what you think of the ascent of Paris in the comments section below.