19.7 C
New York
Thursday, November 18, 2021
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

Fighting Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

By Maryam Shah
0
140
Fighting Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States is deeply concerned about reports?of intensive fighting today between Armenia and Azerbaijan.? We urge both sides to take immediate concrete steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation. ? We also call on the sides to engage directly and constructively to resolve all outstanding issues, including border demarcation.

As noted in the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ statement on November 15, the?recent increase in tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Previous articleDenunciation of Cuba’s Response to Peaceful Demonstrations
Next articleDeputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with ROK Vice Foreign Minister
Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,266FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News