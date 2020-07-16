Fenton Man Robert Owens Wins $100,000 in the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) The family that plays together, wins together. At least that is the case for a Fenton man who won a $100,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

Robert Owens, 50, matched the winning numbers drawn April 15 – 04-15-18-29-36 – to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Speedway, located at 3245 Owen Road in Fenton.

“My wife and I have played Fantasy 5 together for a long time,” said Owen. “We each pick a line of numbers on the ticket. Once my kids were old enough, they started picking a line, too.

“The day after the drawing, I checked my ticket and I was shocked when the clerk told me I needed to go to Lansing. I started jumping around like a little kid, I was so giddy! Turns out, it was my wife’s line that hit.”

Owens visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy his wife a new vehicle and pay some bills.

