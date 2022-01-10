FEMA Opens Recovery Centers in Kentucky

Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Recovery Center to Delay Opening to 9 a.m. CST January 10
FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Disaster Recovery Centers and the Mobile Registration Center will delay their opening January 10, 2022 (today) to 9:00 a.m. CST due to inclement weather.
Find locations for open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) online at www.fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. On your smartphone, open the FEMA App, click on “Talk to FEMA in person.”
The following recovery centers will open at 9 a.m. CST.:
- WARREN COUNTY DRC – Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
- CALDWELL COUNTY DRC – Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
- MUHLENBERG COUNTY DRC – Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
- GRAVES COUNTY DRC – Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
- TAYLOR COUNTY DRC – Old Firehouse, 1563 Greenburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718
- MARION COUNTY DRC (9 a.m. EST) – 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033
- HOPKINS COUNTY DRC – Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
- HOPKINS COUNTY DRC – Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410
The following registration center will reopen at 9 a.m. January 10:
- Marshall County MRIC
- Old Marshall County Library, 1003 Poplar St., Benton, KY 42025
For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/femaregion4.