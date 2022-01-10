FEMA Opens Recovery Centers in Kentucky

Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Recovery Center to Delay Opening to 9 a.m. CST January 10

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Disaster Recovery Centers and the Mobile Registration Center will delay their opening January 10, 2022 (today) to 9:00 a.m. CST due to inclement weather.

Find locations for open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) online at www.fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. On your smartphone, open the FEMA App, click on “Talk to FEMA in person.”

The following recovery centers will open at 9 a.m. CST.:

WARREN COUNTY DRC – Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104 CALDWELL COUNTY DRC – Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445 MUHLENBERG COUNTY DRC – Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372 GRAVES COUNTY DRC – Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066 TAYLOR COUNTY DRC – Old Firehouse, 1563 Greenburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718 MARION COUNTY DRC (9 a.m. EST) – 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033 HOPKINS COUNTY DRC – Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 HOPKINS COUNTY DRC – Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410

The following registration center will reopen at 9 a.m. January 10:

Marshall County MRIC

Old Marshall County Library, 1003 Poplar St., Benton, KY 42025

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/femaregion4.