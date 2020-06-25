Felon Donald Keith Southall Indicted for Gun and Pawn Shop Burglary

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury last week indicted a felon in connection to a burglary of a gun and pawn shop in Jasper, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Acting Special Agent in Frank Haera.

A four-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Donald Keith Southall, 55, Quinton, Ala., with one-count of theft of a firearm from a Federal Firearms Licensed business, Outlaw Gun and Pawn in Jasper, on July 1, 2019. The indictment also charges Southall with one-count of possession of a stolen firearm and two-counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“We have zero-tolerance for violent crime in the Northern District of Alabama,” Town said. “Felons with firearms violate our federal laws and present a danger to all of us. Together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners we will continue to aggressively prosecute those individuals who threaten the safety of our communities.”

ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Frank Haera stated, “Stolen firearms from Federal Firearms Licensees cause a serious issue for the safety of the public. This indictment illustrates ATF’s partnerships with the community and law enforcement to provide a safe environment for our communities.”

The maximum penalty for stealing a firearm from a licensed gun dealer, for possession of a stolen firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

ATF investigated the case, along with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Britteny Bucak is prosecuting.

