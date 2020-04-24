Federal Reserve announces it is working to expand access to its Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) for additional SBA-qualified lenders as soon as possible

Washington, DC (STL.News) To facilitate lending to small businesses via the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Federal Reserve on Thursday announced that it is working to expand access to its Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) for additional SBA-qualified lenders as soon as possible.

SBA-qualified PPP lenders include depository institutions, such as banks and credit unions, as well as non-depository institution lenders, such as some Community Development Financial Institutions. Currently, only depository institutions are eligible to participate in the PPPLF, and over 1000 have already been approved to access the program.

The SBA’s PPP guarantees loans from qualified lenders to small businesses so that those businesses can keep workers employed. The PPPLF supports the PPP by extending credit to financial institutions that make PPP loans, using the loans as collateral. The additional liquidity from the PPPLF increases the capacity of financial institutions to make additional PPP loans.

Additional details on eligibility will be announced shortly.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE