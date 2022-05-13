Federal agent admits to violating civil rights of a Honduran teenager

(STL.News) A 28-year-old former Border Patrol (BP) employee has pleaded guilty to violating the constitutional rights of a Honduran teenager, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Gregson Martinez, Brownsville, pleaded guilty to acting under color of law and utilizing unreasonable force by striking a 17-year-old unaccompanied Honduran citizen.

On July 21, 2021, authorities apprehended the teenager near Hidalgo and transported him to the Donna Processing Center. Martinez worked there as a BP processing coordinator.

While questioning him as to his age and citizenship, Martinez struck the 17-year-old male across the face.

Martinez was terminated Aug. 2, 2021.

Sentencing has been set for June 24, at which time Martinez faces up to a year in federal prison and a possible $100,000 maximum fine. He was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

Department of Homeland Security – Office of Inspector General and Customs and Border Protection – Office of Professional Responsibility conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Garcia is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today