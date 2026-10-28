Fed Holds Interest Rates Steady Ahead of Midterms

Federal Reserve maintains its benchmark rate at 3.75% to 4.00% as persistent inflation, strong economic growth, and elevated borrowing costs shape the outlook for consumers and businesses.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 28, 2026 (STL.News) The Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.75% to 4.00%, maintaining its current monetary policy as inflation remains elevated and Americans prepare for the November 3 midterm elections.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) approved the decision by a 10-2 vote following its October 27-28 meeting. Two policymakers favored another quarter-percentage-point increase, reflecting continuing concern that inflation has not returned to the central bank’s 2% objective.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa D. Cook and Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Beth M. Hammack voted against maintaining the current target range. Both preferred raising the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

The decision follows a quarter-percentage-point increase in September, the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike in approximately three years.

Wednesday’s announcement leaves borrowing costs relatively elevated for American households, businesses, and commercial borrowers while allowing policymakers additional time to evaluate inflation and economic conditions.

The central bank also strengthened its assessment of economic growth, describing activity as expanding at a strong pace rather than the solid pace reported in September.

Although the announcement comes just six days before the congressional midterm elections, the Federal Reserve’s official statement focused on inflation, employment, economic growth, and the need for additional information before determining its next policy move.

Federal Reserve Reports Strong Economic Growth

The Federal Reserve’s October 28 statement presented a generally positive assessment of economic activity while acknowledging that inflation remains a significant concern.

The committee said domestic spending has remained resilient, productivity growth is strong, and capital investment is robust.

Policymakers also reported that job gains have kept pace with workforce growth and that the unemployment rate has changed little.

These conditions indicate that the broader economy continues expanding despite elevated borrowing costs and persistent price pressures.

However, the Federal Reserve acknowledged that uncertainty remains elevated, partly because of geopolitical developments.

The committee said additional economic information would help determine the appropriate monetary policy stance needed to return inflation to its 2% objective.

The decision reflects the challenge facing policymakers: controlling inflation without unnecessarily weakening employment, investment, or economic growth.

Higher interest rates can discourage borrowing and reduce economic demand, potentially helping moderate inflation. However, they can also increase financing expenses for businesses and households.

Keeping the current rate in place gives policymakers more time to assess the effects of September’s increase before deciding whether another adjustment is needed.

The committee’s divided vote shows that officials do not fully agree on the right timing for further monetary tightening.

Inflation Remains the Central Concern

Inflation continues to influence Federal Reserve policy and financial decisions throughout the United States.

The central bank’s preferred inflation measure is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which tracks changes in prices consumers pay for goods and services.

The Federal Reserve aims for inflation to average 2% over time, as measured by the annual change in the PCE price index.

Inflation remains above that objective, according to the committee’s October statement.

The Federal Reserve also monitors the Consumer Price Index and other economic indicators when evaluating price pressures.

Although the PCE and Consumer Price Index both measure inflation, they use different methodologies and can produce different readings.

Energy costs have contributed to current inflation concerns.

Reuters reported on October 28 that energy expenses remained high, including diesel fuel costs that affect transportation, agriculture, and other industries.

Diesel fuel matters because trucking companies depend on it to move consumer goods, agricultural products, construction materials, and commercial inventory.

When fuel prices rise, businesses may face higher transportation and distribution costs.

Those costs can eventually affect prices consumers pay, depending on competition, supplier agreements, and companies’ ability to absorb additional expenses.

Restaurants, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors are among the industries exposed to changes in transportation costs.

The Federal Reserve’s challenge is determining whether current interest rates are sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation closer to its objective.

Why the Fed Decided Against Another Rate Increase

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point in September, marking its first increase in approximately three years.

Wednesday’s decision gives policymakers additional time to assess economic conditions following that adjustment.

Interest rate changes generally influence economic activity gradually rather than producing immediate effects throughout the financial system.

Higher borrowing costs can discourage certain purchases, reduce business investment, and moderate demand.

Over time, those effects can help slow inflation.

However, restrictive monetary policy can also weaken hiring, housing activity, and economic growth.

The Federal Reserve must therefore weigh the consequences of raising rates against maintaining the current policy.

The two dissenting votes demonstrate that some officials believe additional tightening is already appropriate.

Cook and Hammack favored another immediate increase, while the majority supported maintaining the existing range.

The decision does not commit to reducing interest rates.

Nor does it establish that the Federal Reserve has completed its efforts to control inflation.

Policymakers can raise rates further if they determine price pressures require a stronger response.

What the Decision Means for American Consumers

The federal funds rate influences borrowing conditions throughout the financial system, although the Federal Reserve does not directly establish most consumer lending rates.

For households, maintaining the current benchmark means the central bank has not reduced short-term policy rates.

Credit Card Interest Rates

Many credit cards carry variable interest rates influenced by the prime lending rate and other financial benchmarks.

When short-term interest rates remain elevated, consumers carrying balances may continue facing substantial financing charges.

For households managing higher living expenses, credit card interest can make it more difficult to reduce outstanding debt.

The Federal Reserve’s decision does not automatically determine individual credit card rates, but it influences the broader borrowing environment.

Automobile Financing

Vehicle buyers may continue encountering relatively expensive financing options.

Automobile loan rates depend on credit history, loan duration, lender requirements, and financial market conditions.

Higher financing costs can increase monthly payments and the total expense of purchasing a vehicle.

Consumers considering new or used automobiles may therefore continue paying close attention to interest rates when comparing financing offers.

Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates are influenced by longer-term Treasury yields, inflation expectations, and mortgage-backed securities markets.

They do not automatically move with the federal funds rate.

Nevertheless, Federal Reserve policy affects financial market expectations and the broader interest rate environment.

Elevated mortgage rates can reduce purchasing power and make homeownership more expensive for prospective buyers.

Homeowners with existing fixed-rate mortgages generally will not experience changes in their contractual interest rates because of Wednesday’s decision.

Borrowers with adjustable-rate mortgages may face different circumstances depending on their loan agreements.

Small Businesses Continue Facing Financing Challenges

The Federal Reserve’s decision has important implications for businesses that depend on commercial credit.

Restaurants, retailers, contractors, manufacturers, and professional service providers frequently use loans or lines of credit to purchase equipment, expand operations, manage inventory, and support working capital.

Higher interest rates can increase the expense of these activities.

A business considering expansion must determine whether projected revenue will cover operating expenses, debt payments, and an acceptable return on investment.

When financing costs increase, some investments become less financially attractive.

Companies with variable-rate loans may also face continued cash-flow pressure.

For businesses already managing insurance premiums, wages, utilities, and supplier expenses, financing costs represent another financial consideration.

Restaurants can be particularly sensitive to combinations of operating expenses and debt obligations.

Opening or renovating a restaurant often requires substantial investment in commercial kitchen equipment, ventilation systems, furniture, construction, and leasehold improvements.

Owners may depend on financing to complete those projects.

Higher interest rates can influence whether restaurant operators expand, postpone improvements, or conserve cash.

However, financing costs are only one component of restaurant profitability.

Sales volume, food costs, staffing, occupancy expenses, customer demand, and financial management also play major roles.

St. Louis Businesses and Real Estate Feel the Effects

Although Wednesday’s decision was announced in Washington, its economic implications extend throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Businesses in St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, and the Metro East operate in the national interest-rate environment.

Commercial property owners may face higher financing costs when buying buildings, refinancing existing debt, or developing new projects.

Real estate developers must evaluate borrowing costs when determining whether construction projects are financially feasible.

Small businesses considering new locations must account for financing expenses alongside rent, payroll, utilities, inventory, and other operating costs.

For restaurants, occupancy expenses can be particularly important.

Some commercial leases require tenants to pay portions of property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs in addition to base rent.

These arrangements, commonly associated with triple-net leases, can create substantial financial obligations.

When those expenses combine with loan payments, equipment financing, and other operating costs, maintaining profitability becomes more difficult.

The Federal Reserve does not directly determine commercial rental rates or lease obligations.

Nevertheless, its policies influence financing conditions for property owners and businesses.

Residential real estate is also sensitive to borrowing costs.

Homebuyers throughout communities such as Chesterfield, Kirkwood, Ballwin, O’Fallon, and Edwardsville must consider mortgage payments when evaluating affordability.

Higher borrowing costs can reduce purchasing power even when home prices remain unchanged.

Existing homeowners with lower fixed mortgage rates may also be reluctant to move if purchasing another property would require more expensive financing.

These considerations can influence housing market activity, although local inventory, employment, household income, and other factors remain important.

Midterm Elections Bring Political Attention

The Federal Reserve’s decision comes six days before the November 3 congressional midterm elections.

Economic conditions have become a major focus of national political debate, particularly inflation, borrowing costs, and household affordability.

President Donald Trump has publicly advocated lower interest rates, while Federal Reserve policymakers have continued emphasizing the importance of restoring price stability.

Lower interest rates can encourage borrowing, spending, and investment.

However, cutting rates while inflation remains elevated can add to price pressures.

Higher rates can help restrain inflation but may also increase financing expenses for consumers and businesses.

The Federal Reserve operates under a congressional mandate that includes maximum employment and stable prices.

Its monetary policy decisions are intended to reflect economic conditions rather than immediate electoral considerations.

The October 28 statement did not identify the approaching elections as a reason for maintaining rates.

Nevertheless, the timing places the announcement within a broader political discussion about the economy.

For many voters, economic conditions show up in everyday financial decisions rather than in monetary policy statistics.

Food prices, housing payments, automobile financing, credit card expenses, and employment opportunities all contribute to perceptions of economic conditions.

Wednesday’s decision leaves the central bank’s benchmark rate unchanged, but it does not immediately reverse previous increases in consumer prices.

Federal Reserve Independence Remains Important

Federal Reserve independence continues to attract attention as elected officials debate interest rates and economic policy.

The central bank operates within responsibilities established by Congress, while its monetary policy decisions are designed to remain independent of direct political control.

This structure lets policymakers pursue longer-term economic stability even when certain decisions may be unpopular.

Congress retains oversight responsibilities, including the authority to conduct hearings and review Federal Reserve activities.

The central bank also publishes policy statements, meeting minutes, economic projections, and other information explaining its decisions.

Wednesday’s divided vote demonstrates that disagreements over monetary policy exist within the institution itself.

The majority favored maintaining the current benchmark range.

Cook and Hammack believed another quarter-percentage-point increase was appropriate.

Those differences reflect competing assessments of inflation risks and the potential consequences of additional monetary tightening.

The committee’s next decisions will provide further evidence of how policymakers evaluate those risks.

Investors Look Toward Another Possible Rate Increase

Financial markets are now focused on the possibility of additional monetary tightening before the end of 2026.

Reuters reported Wednesday that investors anticipated further interest rate increases, potentially beginning in December and continuing into 2027.

Those expectations reflect concern that inflation has remained above the Federal Reserve’s objective.

However, market expectations are not guarantees.

The central bank has not committed to increasing rates at its next meeting.

Several economic indicators will influence future decisions.

Inflation reports will help policymakers determine whether price pressures are moderating or becoming more widespread.

Employment data will show hiring conditions, unemployment, and wage growth.

Consumer spending and business investment figures will offer additional insight into economic demand.

Energy prices and geopolitical developments may also influence the outlook.

If inflation remains elevated while economic growth stays strong, policymakers could decide another increase is necessary.

If economic activity weakens, the committee may face a more complicated decision.

The Federal Reserve’s October statement emphasizes the need to gather more information before determining the appropriate policy stance.

That approach leaves multiple possibilities open for the remainder of the year.

Treasury Yields Rise Following the Announcement

U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended their gains Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it would keep interest rates unchanged.

According to Reuters reporting on October 28, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was approximately 5.036% during the initial market reaction.

The two-year Treasury yield was approximately 4.777%, while the 30-year Treasury yield was approximately 5.334%.

Reuters reported these figures in its afternoon coverage following the Federal Reserve announcement; they reflect intraday market conditions, not final closing yields.

Treasury yields matter because they influence borrowing costs across the economy, including mortgages and commercial financing.

Longer-term Treasury yields can move independently of the federal funds rate as investors respond to inflation expectations, economic growth, and financial market conditions.

Bond investors monitor inflation because rising prices reduce the purchasing power of future interest payments.

When investors expect inflation to remain elevated, they may demand higher yields to compensate for that risk.

Financial markets widely anticipated Wednesday’s decision to keep rates unchanged.

Consequently, investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s inflation assessment and the possibility of further tightening.

What the Latest Economic Conditions Suggest

The Federal Reserve’s October statement describes an economy that continues to expand while inflation remains elevated.

Domestic spending has remained resilient, capital investment is robust, and productivity growth is strong.

Job gains have kept pace with workforce growth, and the unemployment rate has changed little.

These conditions help explain why policymakers are continuing to emphasize inflation control.

The committee has not identified a substantial deterioration in economic activity that would necessarily require an immediate reduction in interest rates.

At the same time, officials recognize ongoing uncertainty from geopolitical developments.

That combination creates a complicated environment for monetary policy.

Raising interest rates could help reduce inflation but may also weaken economic activity.

Holding rates steady allows policymakers to gather more information while inflation remains above the central bank’s objective.

Reducing rates could relieve some borrowers but may be hard to justify while price pressures persist.

The Federal Reserve must keep weighing these considerations as new economic reports come in.

What Comes Next for Consumers and Businesses?

For consumers, the October decision provides no immediate reduction in the federal funds rate.

Credit card borrowers, automobile buyers, and prospective homeowners may continue to face elevated financing costs.

However, individual borrowing rates can change for reasons beyond Federal Reserve policy.

For businesses, the decision maintains the existing monetary policy environment while leaving uncertainty about future financing costs.

Owners considering expansion, equipment purchases, or refinancing may need to evaluate multiple interest rate scenarios.

Financial planning remains particularly important for companies operating with narrow profit margins or substantial debt obligations.

Investors will remain focused on inflation data, employment conditions, Treasury yields, and future Federal Reserve decisions.

The next major question is whether inflation will moderate enough to reduce pressure for another rate hike.

The Federal Reserve has not committed to a particular outcome.

Bottom Line: Inflation Remains the Central Challenge

The Federal Reserve’s October 28 decision leaves its benchmark interest rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, following September’s quarter-percentage-point increase.

The 10-2 vote shows most policymakers preferred to gather more information, while two officials believed inflation warranted another immediate increase.

The decision comes shortly before the November 3 midterm elections, but the central bank’s official explanation focused on economic conditions rather than electoral considerations.

For American households, Wednesday’s announcement offers no immediate reduction in the benchmark rate influencing short-term borrowing costs.

For businesses, it maintains the current monetary policy environment while leaving open the possibility of higher financing costs later.

For financial markets, attention now shifts to additional economic reports and the possibility of another rate increase before year-end.

The central question remains whether inflation can return to the Federal Reserve’s 2% objective without significantly weakening employment or economic growth. Until the Fed resolves that question, interest rates will continue to shape financial decisions across the United States, including in the St. Louis metropolitan economy.

Sources: Federal Reserve Board, Federal Open Market Committee statement and monetary policy implementation note, October 28, 2026; Reuters, Howard Schneider, October 28, 2026, reporting on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision; Reuters, Caroline Valetkevitch, October 28, 2026, reporting on Treasury market movements following the announcement; and Reuters reporting on energy prices and inflation expectations.