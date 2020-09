(STL.News) On July 11, 2017, Margaret “Peggy” Thornton Lammers was found deceased inside her family’s vacation home on Stove Point in Deltaville, Virginia. The FBI is asking for cooperation from the public regarding any information pertaining to her death, people she was known to communicate with, or activity occurring near the residence.



YouTube video courtesy of the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

