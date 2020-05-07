Fayetteville Man Brion Carey Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison On Child Pornography Offenses

(STL.News) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced today that Brion Carey, age 35, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was sentenced on May 6, 2020, to 180 months in federal prison without the possibly of parole followed by twenty years of supervised release on two Counts of Transportation of Child Pornography and one Count of Access the Internet with the Intent to View Child Pornography. The Honorable Timothy L. Brooks, United States District Judge, presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court records, in November of 2018, Homeland Security Investigations received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual in Northwest Arkansas, later identified as Carey, uploaded numerous images of child pornography to a Google based email account. Further investigation revealed a second instance that the same Google email account was utilized to send an email containing child pornography. Carey was arrested in January of 2019. He was later indicted on three child pornography related charges. In December of 2019, a jury found Carey guilty of all charges.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Dustin Roberts and Assistant United States Attorney Carly Marshall prosecuted the case for the United States.

