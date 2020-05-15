Fayetteville Drug Trafficker Rashaan Lakim Williams Sentenced to 48 Months Imprisonment

(STL.News) – A Fayetteville man was sentenced today to 48 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Heroin, a Quantity of Cocaine, and 28 Grams of More of Cocaine Base (Crack); and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Heroin, a Quantity of Cocaine, and a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack), and Aiding and Abetting.

According to court documents, in July 2018, investigators learned that Rashaan Lakim Williams, 42, was distributing controlled substances in the area of Fayetteville. From July 2018 until January 2019, agents conducted controlled purchases of 69.57 grams of cocaine and 41.07 grams of cocaine base (crack) from Williams. Investigators obtained a warrant to search two residences associated with Williams. From those two residences, agents seized approximately $30,000 in United States currency, 522.74 grams of cocaine, 25.6 grams of cocaine base (crack), 13.62 grams of heroin, and 74.4 grams of marijuana.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fayetteville Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Lemmon prosecuted the case.

