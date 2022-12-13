Faraday Future stock spikes over 30% on senior management shifts

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock surged on Tuesday after naming a new product chief. The company said that Matthias Aydt will take on the role of Global Senior Vice President, Product Execution, replacing Bob Kruse. Aydt was previously in charge of Product Definition & Eco Mobile Systems and Business Development at the company, stepping into that role after a number of years at Qoros Auto and Magna Steyr. “The FF 91 Futurist is expected to start production soon and the experience that these dedicated leaders bring to FF will help further strengthen the company, as well as accelerate the next stage of funding activities and assist the company in delivering the FF 91 Futurist in a timely manner and with high quality,” CEO Xuefeng Chen said. “These leadership changes ensure that all of FF’s core departments retain experienced and competent leadership moving forward and bolster FF’s future.” Xiaoyang Ning has taken the role of acting head of Business Development and Xiao Ma has become acting head of Production Definition and Eco Mobile Systems in the wake of Aydt’s appointment. Shares of the California-based EV startup soared over 34% after Tuesday’s market open, adding to an over 60% jump on Monday.