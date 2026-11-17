(STL.News) Ask any family that has moved across the country what they wish they’d started sooner, and almost nobody says packing. The boxes get done one way or another, usually in a rush during the final week.

What catches families out is everything else, from the school transfer that needs records nobody can find to the doctor’s office with a two-month wait, and the kids who were fine with the move right up until the night before they weren’t.

Getting those pieces sorted early makes the whole move calmer, and it means the first few weeks in the new place can be a fresh start instead of a long list of catch-up jobs.

Keep the Important Paperwork With You

Every family has a handful of documents that would be a real headache to replace, and a moving truck is the last place they should be.

When preparing your personal transition kit, Mayflower recommends keeping critical documents like school records, title documents, and insurance policies in your immediate possession rather than packing them in a standard moving box. Birth certificates, passports, medical records, recent tax returns, and the paperwork for the new home belong in the same folder.

Put everything in one waterproof folder or small file box, keep it in the car or your carry-on, and take photos of each page as a backup. If a box goes missing or the truck runs late, the things you can’t easily replace will still be within arm’s reach.

Start the School Switch Early

Changing schools takes longer than most parents expect, and it’s much easier to handle before the summer rush than after it.

Contact the new school district as soon as you have an address, ask what they need for enrollment, and request records from the current school well before the last day. Some districts want proof of residency, immunization records, and recent report cards before they’ll even schedule a visit.

If your child has an IEP, a 504 plan, or receives any extra support, ask both schools how the transfer works, since getting those services in place from the first day makes a big difference to how a child settles in.

Line Up Doctors Before You Need Them

Finding a new pediatrician, dentist, and family doctor is easy to put off, right up until somebody gets sick in the first week.

Ask your current providers for copies of everyone’s records, check which practices near the new home are covered by your insurance, and call ahead to see who is taking new patients. Many offices have waiting lists, so booking a first appointment before you move saves weeks.

Transfer any regular prescriptions to a pharmacy near the new address, and pack a few days’ supply in your personal bag in case the transfer takes longer than planned.

Help the Kids Get Ready

Children often seem fine with a move until it suddenly becomes real, and that moment tends to arrive at the worst possible time.

Talk about the move early and often, and give them a few decisions of their own, whether that’s choosing a paint color for their new room or deciding which toys travel in the car. Looking at the new neighborhood online together, finding the nearest park or library, and planning a first outing can turn something scary into something to look forward to.

Leave room for goodbyes too, so a last playdate, swapping contact details with friends and a final visit to a favorite spot. Kids handle change much better when they’ve had a chance to close one chapter before starting the next.

Sort Out the Address Changes

Updating an address sounds as though it should be one quick job, and it turns out to be dozens of small ones.

Start with mail forwarding, then work through the bank, insurance, employers, subscriptions, the DMV, and any accounts that send bills. Set up utilities at the new home so the power, water, and internet are running the day you arrive.

Keep a running list as you go, since it’s easy to forget an account until a bill turns up at the old address three months later.

Plan the First Few Days Before You Leave

The first days in a new home go much more smoothly when you’ve thought about them before the truck pulls away.

Pack an essentials bag for each person with clothes, toiletries, chargers, medication, and something comforting for the kids, and plan easy meals for the first couple of nights. Decide which rooms get set up first, which is usually the kids’ bedrooms, so everyone has a familiar corner to sleep in.

Then give the family time to settle before expecting everything to feel normal, since a new house becomes home through small routines, from the walk to school to a regular Saturday pancake breakfast in the new kitchen.