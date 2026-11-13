FAA Ends Nationwide Ground Stop After Four-Hour Halt

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WASHINGTON, DC – November 13, 2026 @ 8:33 (STL.News) Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed reporters after the FAA ended its nationwide ground stop at 8:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The restriction, which remained in effect for more than four hours, was lifted, allowing departures to resume. Officials said there was no evidence of a cyberattack and confirmed that federal agencies were coordinating efforts to support travelers affected by the disruption.