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FAA Ends Nationwide Ground Stop After Four-Hour Halt

Martin Smith
Martin Smith - Editor in Chief
FAA Ends Nationwide Ground Stop After Four-Hour Halt
FAA Ends Nationwide Ground Stop After Four-Hour Halt

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WASHINGTON, DC – November 13, 2026 @ 8:33 (STL.News) Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed reporters after the FAA ended its nationwide ground stop at 8:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The restriction, which remained in effect for more than four hours, was lifted, allowing departures to resume. Officials said there was no evidence of a cyberattack and confirmed that federal agencies were coordinating efforts to support travelers affected by the disruption.

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By Martin Smith Editor in Chief
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Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, an independent digital news publication owned and operated by St. Louis Media, LLC. He founded STL.News in 2016 and oversees its editorial direction and digital publishing operations. His coverage includes business, financial markets, securities litigation, government and regulatory developments, legal news, and St. Louis-area businesses and economic activity.
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