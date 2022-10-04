Exxon expects another strong quarter but below Q2's record

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) signaled Q3 operating profit could drop to ~$11B before impairments, down from Q2’s record $17.9B operating profit, according to a new 8-K filing.

The earnings preview indicated natural gas was the one business to benefit from higher prices in Q3, while changes in prices for oil and liquids, as well as lower refining and chemical margins dragged down results compared with the prior quarter.

Exxon (XOM) anticipates a positive Q3 impact of $1.8B-$2.2B from changes in natural gas prices compared with Q2, but sees a negative impact of $1.4B-$1.8B due to lower liquids prices and margins for energy products declining by $2.7B-$2.9B relative to the previous quarter.

The company said pricing details take into account market dynamics, seasonal patterns and planned activities, while margin impacts, unscheduled downtime, foreign exchange fluctuation and other factors are not included in the estimates.

Q3 average U.S. natural gas prices rose to $8.47/MMBtu from $7.17/MMBtu in Q2, while Brent crude prices slipped to $98/bbl from an average of $109/bbl in Q2.

Exxon (XOM) is expected to release official Q3 results on October 28.

Exxon (XOM) shares have jumped 9% in the last two trading sessions as crude oil prices surged following reports that OPEC+ is considering a substantial production cut.