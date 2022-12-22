Execution-only platforms will add costs and gap between direct & regular plans will be reduced: Prudent Corp MD

“Sebi has given two options. Somebody who wants an execution only platform, either can go for category one where they become an agent of AMCs or take category two where they become an agent of investors. The platforms will be allowed to charge something on either of the categories. Sanjay Shah, MD, Prudent Corp talks to ET Now what it will mean for mutual funds.

An interesting commentary is coming in from Sebi chairman Madhabi Puri Buch who said that MF platforms are now eligible to charge for their services but they cannot charge commission. How does this change the dynamics of the industry?

Today, the industry is serviced by two set of companies – one is all the online platforms who have been offering direct mutual fund plans under the license of either as an investor advisors or as a stock broker and other is the actual set of large mutual fund distributors who offer regular plan and take care of customers’ requirement.

Now on the investment advisory and the stock broking platform digital businesses, the Sebi was mindful of the fact that even though they were offering the direct plans, they actually were not customers of investment advisory or stock broking and hence some regulatory vacuum was created. Technically, if somebody wanted to become a customer or investment advisor, he had to go through a lot of documentation and that was burdensome for the customers and the platform also.

Actually there was a regulatory vacuum and Sebi came out with a new category called execution only platform, for the customer who is very clear that he wanted to buy the direct plan and does not want to take any advice and just wants to do an execution. This is an execution only category Sebi has given two options. Somebody who wants an execution only platform, either can go for category one where they become an agent of AMCs or take category two where they become an agent of investors.

The platforms will be allowed to charge something on either of the categories; either if you are working with AMC, AMC will reimburse you some of the cost or if you are working with an investor, the investor will give you something.



« Back to recommendation stories



I think it is a very good initiative wherein the prevailing confusion on the advisory side has been taken away. So probably, from the point of view of investors, life does not change. If he is part of some platform, he will continue to get the services. The only thing would be the platform has to now decide whether they want to really play a role of advisor or be an execution only platform and take license accordingly.

What is your plan? As you said, the platform has to decide. What are you going to do?

We are one of the largest players on the distribution side where we earn commission from the manufacturers. We are the regular planned mutual fund distributors and we will remain there. Actually, direct plan players were the competitors for us. So what is happening is that there is a large bunch of online players who are offering direct plans without any advice and there was always a question that there is a huge difference between the direct plan and the regular plan. Now we believe that with an execution only platform coming in, some element of cost will be added in the direct plan and so the gap between direct and the regular plan would reduce. Still the question of people getting quality advise from the distributors remains and that is where we come into picture. We will continue to be a part of regular mutual fund distributors who earn commission from the mutual funds.

What is the sense that you get about the recent volatility that you have seen in the market? Does that change your view on SIP or the overall flows? How would you look at December so far and what are the expectations going into the next couple of months?

In last quarter, which is October, November, December, some amount of subduedness has been seen on the lump sum side. However, SIP flow is reasonably strong. The new SIP might have little bit slowed down. Otherwise, overall, absolute numbers were still growing month on month till last month.

This month also I do not see any dip in the number which was Rs 13,300-13,500 crore last month I do not see any reason for that number to dip because the retail sentiment is reasonably strong and the guy I do not think there will be a lot of volatility in the portfolio of someone who is investing through the SIP mode because every volatility is probably helping them to improve on their rupee cost averaging.

I believe for the SIP investors, the volatility is always good and after a couple of months, markets go up. I think their rupee cost averaging will come down. On ground, I do not see any significant change in the sentiment and that is what my message is.

As far as mutual funds are concerned, in terms of an overall reset, do you think that even if there is a slowdown, the reset would continue and a lot of amount would come in the mutual fund space?

Yes, only about three, three-and-a-half crore people have started investing. The last AMFI report says that in spite of there being a large amount of participation, only 50% have started SIPs. So there are still about three-and-a-half crore investors and 50% haven’t even started SIPs. We believe a huge amount of activity is awaited whereby we all need to bring a lot of people under financial inclusion. Starting SIP from a five-year, ten-year point of view would be a very good service to the society and bring them into the fold. The story is very strong.

