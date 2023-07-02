Event – Bike Show – Brett Hull’s Junction House – July 16, 2023

Event – Brett Hull’s Junction House presents Bike Show – July 16, 2023
WENTZVILLE, MO (STL.News) The famous Brett Hull’s Junction House announces a “Bike Show Event,” July 16, 2023, from Noon to 6:00 pm featuring live music and cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Additionally, there will be FREE giveaways, door prizes, Bikini Bike Wash, a 50/50 Raffle, and food and drink specials.
Brett Hulls is a popular restaurant, bar, music, and entertainment venue in Wentzville, Missouri.
St. Louis Restaurant Review recently published a restaurant review detailing the facility, owners, management, and customer online reviews.
While it is located in Wentzville, MO, Brett Hull’s Junction House is an experience with the atmosphere created by the custom-designed facility that is owned by the restaurant, costing more than $5 million. Its features include:
- 3 full-service bars located on the interior, patio, & rooftop areas
- Inside ground level that seats approximately 167
- Outdoor Patio that is covered and seats approximately 169
- Open-Aired Rooftop that is both covered and uncovered that seats approximately 96
- A performing stage located on the roof of the Rooftop area
It is our favorite place in the St. Louis region and the largest restaurant/venue operation, except for Ballpark Village.
Brett Hull’s Junction House Bike Show – Event Details:
- Event: Bike Show
- Date: July 16, 2023
- Time: Noon to 6:00 pm
- Location: Brett Hull’s Junction House, 1311 Lodora Drive, Wentzville, Missouri 63385
- Phone: +1 314-375-4855
- Contact Email: Contact@Junction-House.com
