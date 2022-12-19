European stocks tick up after two straight weekly falls

European stocks rose on Monday following a drop last week sparked by a fresh round of rate rises and hawkish comments from central bankers.The pan-European Stoxx 600 and UK FTSE 100 both gained 0.5 per cent on Monday morning. Germany’s Dax advanced by a similar margin. The gains on Monday for the Stoxx 600 came after two straight weeks of falls. The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England all pushed interest rates higher by 0.5 percentage points last week, a step down in the pace of increases. However, they stood firm on their plans to continue their attempt to slow price growth, with the ECB saying that “inflation remains far too high”. Their warnings that further interest rate rises are needed to bring record inflation under control sent global stock markets lower last week. “The market doesn’t believe the Fed, with a pricing disconnect now opening up, and the market is now worried the ECB has upped its level of hawkishness,” wrote Jim Reid, head of global fundamental credit strategy at Deutsche Bank. Fixed income markets were under modest selling pressure on Monday. The 10-year UK gilt yield rose 0.06 percentage points to 3.89 per cent, while the equivalent US Treasury yield gained 0.03 percentage points to 3.51 per cent. Higher yields point to falling prices. Some economists say that inflation may have peaked in the UK, US and Europe but are considering the extent to which the factors pushing prices higher will continue into the new year, and whether economies will flash warning signs of distress, such as through higher unemployment figures. “Markets are likely to continue to trade the peak US inflation narrative into year-end,” said Jordan Rochester, G10 FX strategist at Nomura. In currency markets, the pound gained 0.6 per cent against the dollar to $1.22. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.5 per cent while China’s CSI 300 index slid 1.5 per cent.