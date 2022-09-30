European markets advanced looking for relief from sizzling week as the Q3 drew to a close

London +1.02%.

Germany +1.29%. Germany September unemployment change 14k vs 20k expected (prior 28k).

France +1.25%. France September preliminary CPI +5.6% vs +5.9% y/y expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 1.18%, with oil and gas stocks climbing to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Switzerland September KOF leading indicator index 93.8 vs 84.5 expected.

UK September Nationwide house prices 0.0% vs +0.3% m/m expected.

UK Q2 final GDP +0.2% vs -0.1% q/q prelim.

Coming up in the session: UK August mortgage approvals, credit data at 0830 GMT; Eurozone September preliminary CPI figures at 0900 GMT and Eurozone August unemployment rate at 0900 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than four basis point to 3.70%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than ten basis point to 2.10%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than ten basis point to 4.03%.